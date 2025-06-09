Cambodia and U.S. Conclude Second Round of Reciprocal Trade Negotiations



Washington: The Ad Hoc Cambodia-U.S. Bilateral Relations Coordination Working Group and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative have successfully completed the second round of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), reaching consensus on several key provisions.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the negotiations took place from June 4 to 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C., during which both sides exchanged views and discussed the draft agreement with mutual understanding.





The Cambodian delegation was led by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice Chairman of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, along with H.E. Mrs. Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce. The U.S. delegation was headed by Ms. Sarah Ellerman, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.





Both parties have agreed to hold a third round of negotiations in the near future, also in Washington, D.C., as noted in the statement.





‘The Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia, led by Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN Manet, Prime Minister, will continue to cooperate closely with the United States of America to achieve a mutually beneficial trade and investment relationship,’ the source underlined.

