Cambodia and U.S. Initiate Talks for Equitable Trade Relations



Phnom Penh: H.E. SUN Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), and H.E. Mrs. CHAM Nimul, Minister of Commerce, led a meeting of the Ad Hoc Cambodia-U.S. Bilateral Relations Coordination Working Group with H.E. Ambassador Jamieson GREER, United States Trade Representative, via virtual conference on April 16.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the meeting was prompted by a letter from Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, to President Donald J. Trump, dated April 4, 2025. The letter expressed Cambodia’s intent to engage in trade negotiations with the United States.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation. Both parties expressed a commitment to open and constructive dialogue as a foundation for negotiations aimed at achieving a fair and balanced trade relationship. The same source indicated that both sides agreed to continue meetings in the near future.

T

he press release emphasized that the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia, under the leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN Manet, will maintain close cooperation with the United States to establish a mutually beneficial trade and investment relationship.