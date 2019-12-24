Cambodia and UNFPA Conduct Joint Annual Review of Country Programme Action Plan

The Royal Government of Cambodia and UNFPA, the United Nations reproductive health and rights agency, yesterday held a meeting to annually review the Country Programme Action Plan-equivalent 2019-2023.

The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Rith Vuthy, Deputy Secretary General of CRDB/CDC (Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board/Council for the Development of Cambodia), and Mr. Daniel Alemu, UNFPA Representative ad interim in Cambodia, under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women's Affairs.

Participants attending the meeting are high-level representatives, advisors, and experts from various ministries/government institutions and UNFPA in Cambodia.

According to a CDC's press release, the main objective of this meeting is to review the progress and challenges of the implementation of the first year roll-out of the 6th Country Programme, 2019-2023 and propose key priority interventions for 2020.

The Country Programme 2019-2023 of UNFPA was officially validated for implementation on Feb. 22, 2019, which focuses on three outcomes including 1) Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights 2) Adolescents and Youth 3) Population Dynamics and Cross-cutting issues (Gender).

UNFPA approved a total commitment of US$13 million for five years period, of which US$8.3 million (64 percent of the total funds) is the Regular Resources of UNFPA and USS4.7 million is the other resources.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press