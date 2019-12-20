Cambodia and USAID Announce Major Social Accountability Initiative

Cambodia and USAID has announced a major initiative to strengthen social accountability for public service delivery in urban areas of several Cambodian provinces, according to a recent press release from the U.S. Embassy.

This effort, made up of several coordinated activities, will help citizens and authorities improve the availability and quality of services such as primary education, healthcare, waste collection, and administrative services.

This is a coordinated, five-year effort, stated USAID/Cambodia Mission Director Ms. Veena Reddy. It will deploy cutting edge technology that will allow citizens and officials to monitor and use data to improve key public services affecting all Cambodians.

The initiative includes Innovations for Social Accountability an activity implemented by FHI360 to enable real-time citizen feedback to improve health, education, water, and other services in urban areas of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Kampong Chhnang, and Kampot provinces.

An effort to improve data on solid waste management in Battambang and Banteay Meanchey, through the Tech for Green Cities activity, is led by the Institute for Development Impact (I4DI). A similar programme is underway in Siem Reap and Kampong Thom through the Solid Waste Accountability Platform activity, implemented by Triangle Environmental Health Initiative. The One Window Service Offices - Platform to Enhance Accountability, an activity implemented by Nickol Global Solutions, LLC, will help Cambodian citizens monitor and improve administrative services in Battambang.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press