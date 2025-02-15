Cambodia and World Bank Discuss Enhanced Civil Service Collaboration



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Civil Service and the World Bank (WB) have engaged in discussions to further their cooperation on civil service initiatives in Cambodia. This dialogue unfolded in Phnom Penh during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service H.E. Hun Many and Ms. Lalita M. Moorty, the Regional Director for East Asia and Pacific within the Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Practice Group of the World Bank.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, both parties expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration between Cambodia and the World Bank, which aligns with the vision and priorities set by the Royal Government of Cambodia. Ms. Lalita M. Moorty conveyed her interest in the public administration reform efforts in Cambodia and expressed her intent to continue discussions on future cooperation in this area.

H.E. Hun Many extended his gratitude to the World Bank for its support of the civil service sector. He highlighted the World Bank’s contributions, part

icularly in providing technical assistance and enhancing the capacity development of civil servants within the ministry and across other governmental sectors.