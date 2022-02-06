Cambodia Angkor Air Resumes Domestic Fligh

Cambodia Angkor Air (CAA), the national flag carrier, have announced the resumption of domestic flights between Phnom Penh capital and Siem Reap cultural province.

According to the CAA’s news release, on Feb. 4, the first resumed flight – ATR-72 – departed from Phnom Penh International Airport at 10:20 a.m. and took 45 minutes to reach Siem Reap International Airport at 11:05 a.m. All passengers on this first flight received a hat as souvenir from the company.

This flight operates twice a week, every Friday and Sunday, the same source pointed out.

The resumption of flights between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap is in line with the Royal Government’s policy on living in a new normal in the context of COVID-19, Vaccine Tourism Strategy, policy measures to promote domestic tourism movement in 2021-2023, CAA said.

This reroute facilitates the travel of tourists, business and other travellers by spending only 45 minutes between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap with high level of safety, it underlined, adding that CAA’s staff always follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) and strict measures to prevent COVID-19.

Remarkably, Cambodia Angkor Air is the first and only airline in Cambodia to have a safety certificate (IATA Operational Safety Audit – IOSA) and a full member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press