Cambodia Announces 4th Day without New COVID-19 Case

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen announced in Battambang province this morning that Cambodia has detected zero COVID-19 case for four consecutive days.

Addressing to the distribution ceremony of rice seeds to more than 10,000 flood-affected families in Battambang province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said after recording no new case for 52 days in a row, Cambodia faced the outbreak of Omicron variant, but now it is under control, and today is the 4th day without new COVID-19 case.

Anyway, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reiterated his appeal to his compatriots to continue to pay attention to the pandemic by reminding them of the health preventive measures and encouraging them to get vaccinated to create a strong herd immunity.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press