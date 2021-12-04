Cambodia Announces Dec 8 As National Day Of Mourning For Prince Ranariddh’s Death

Cambodia announced Dec 8, as the national day of mourning, for the passing away of Prince Norodom Ranariddh, the country’s Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said, in a circular yesterday.

Hun Sen said, Prince Ranariddh, chairman of the Supreme Privy Advisory Council to the king, former first prime minister and ex-president of the National Assembly, had greatly contributed to the cause of the nation, religion and monarchy, during his life time.

“All ministries, institutions, schools, hospitals, pagodas, civil servants, armed forces and people across the country must fly the national flag at half-mast on Dec 8, 2021,” he said. “All television and radio stations must suspend performing and broadcasting joyful programmes on Dec 8, 2021.”

Ranariddh, who was also president of royalist Funcinpec Party and a half-brother of current King Norodom Sihamoni, died in France on Nov 28 of illness, at the age of 77.

The prince’s body will be flown to Cambodia from France on Dec 5 (tomorrow), for a traditional funeral, Funcinpec Party’s spokesman, Nhoeun Raden, said yesterday.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK