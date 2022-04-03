Cambodia Announces the Rising Star of the North

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning officially announced the Rising Star of the North.

While paying an inspection visit to the construction site of the new Siem Reap International Airport in Sotr Nikum district, Siem Reap province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Rising Star of the North covers the provinces of Siem Reap, Oddar Meanchey, Kampong Thom, and a part of Preah Vihear province.

The Premier mentioned about noticeable progress in connection between Phnom Penh capital and Siem Reap province and from Siem Reap to Banteay Meanchey and Battambang provinces.

A lot of capital has been injected to build supportive infrastructure in Siem Reap provincial city and a new large international airport has been being built in Sotr Nikum district of Siem Reap province.

Cambodia is divided into three poles –Phnom Penh capital, Preah Sihanouk province, and Siem Reap province. The fourth pole will be the Rising Star of Northeast which includes the provinces of Kratie, Rattanakiri, Mondulkiri, and Stung Treng, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press