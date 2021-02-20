Cambodia Announces Third COVID-19 Community Outbreak in Phnom Penh

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has officially announced the third COVID-19 community outbreak in Phnom Penh capital city.

In a special statement to his compatriots from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning, the Premier said that in about 10 hours, a total of 32 confirmed cases were reported, and now more COVID-19 testing are underway.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that this is the third community outbreak and named it the Feb. 20 Community Event, while the second is Nov. 28 Community Event and the first, Nov. 3 Community Event.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister called for understanding as some areas in Phnom Penh have been being blocked and the residents in those areas will be tested and placed under 14-day quarantine.

Until Feb. 19, 2021, Cambodia reported 484 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 345 Cambodians, 45 French, 21 Chinese, 18 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Swiss.

Of them, 470 have successfully recovered with no fatal case.

