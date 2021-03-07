Cambodia Announces to Stop Quarantine at Border

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced to end quarantine at the Cambodia-Thailand border as the situation of COVID-19 community transmission in the neighbouring country is now under control.

In his voice message shared this afternoon, the Premier underlined that the new move concerns those with normal health condition, but those with suspected symptoms; they are not allowed to go inside the country; they need to be quarantined at the border.

“We do not abandon quarantine, just convert from a large-scale one at the border to respective villages/communes/provinces,” emphasised Samdech Techo Hun Sen, advising all the provinces to have their own quarantine centres.

Moreover, he reconfirmed that temperature screening and health check at the border checkpoints need to continue.

According to the Prime Minister, more than 15,000 people have been being in quarantine at the border, about half of them live in nearby provinces. Therefore, it is not difficult to transport them back home.

For the transport, he added, private cars and taxis are not allowed, except military and police vehicles. He also called for attention to order, safety and well-being during the transport.

Those coming from Thailand today do not have to go to the quarantine centre, but they can continue to their respective provinces so that they can be quarantined there. But those who are already in the quarantine centre, they can be transported, starting from tomorrow.

Other provinces are required to send their representatives to the border provinces to receive their own population and to make sure that everyone complies with the measure.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press