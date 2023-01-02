Cambodia Announces to Welcome Chinese Tourists

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, has announced to welcome Chinese tourists to Cambodia without restrictions, as China is going to reopen its borders on Jan. 8.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made the remarks while he and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wentian were presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a bridge across the Mekong River in Kratie province this morning.

After the reopening, tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of Chinese tourists will travel around the world, including Cambodia, he said.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Premier recalled, Cambodia received more than 2 million Chinese tourists, but due to the pandemic, the number declined remarkably.

For his part, H.E. Ambassador Wang Wentian underlined that China will reopen for its people to travel abroad, and Cambodia will be a most important destination for the Chinese.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press