Cambodia Anticipates 9 Gold Medals for Vovinam from SEA Games 2023

Cambodia is determined to earn nine gold medals for Vovinam from the SEA Games 2023 it will host.

The commitment was made by H.E. Ou Ratana, President of Cambodia Vovinam Federation (CVF) at the closing ceremony of the National Vovinam Championship 2021 here in Phnom Penh on Jan. 26.

The aim is in line with the medal index set by Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), continued H.E. Ou Ratana.

Training and competitions are crucial to develop the capacity of not only the Cambodian athletes but also the judges and arbitrators, he underlined.

The federation is working hard in development of the sport, especially in mobilising support for more competitions so as to achieve the ambition.

H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of CAMSOC, spoke highly of the federation’s effort, particularly to mobilise supports from private sector to further develop the sport.

The committee will identifying good coaches for the federation to train and develop capacity of Cambodian Vovinam athletes, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press