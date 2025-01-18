Cambodia Anticipates Medals for Swimming at SEA Games 2025 in Thailand



Phnom Penh: Cambodia expects to win medals in swimming competition at the 33rd SEA Games, which will be hosted by Thailand from Dec. 9 to 20, 2025. The optimism was shared by Mr. Hem Kiri, Secretary General of the Khmer Swimming Federation, because Cambodia will send highly qualified swimming athletes to join the games.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, although swimming and diving are the sports for which Cambodian athletes have never won medals at the SEA Games, the teams will do very well in the upcoming contests and bring medals for Cambodia, continued Mr. Hem Kiri. The secretary general emphasised that Cambodian athletes, particularly those who are being trained abroad, including Cambodian-French swimmer Mr. Antoine De Lapparent and Cambodian-American swimmer Ms. Lu-Si Minnich, will represent Cambodia at the games.





Mr. Antoine De Lapparent reached the final for the 50-metre and 100-metre backstroke at the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia, while Ms. Lu-Si Minnich has also demonstrated his potential for the sport, he added.

