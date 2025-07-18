Cambodia Anticipates Tourism Boost as Host of 20th Asian Media Summit



Siem reap: As the host of the upcoming 20th Asian Media Summit (AMS) and related meetings, Cambodia is optimistic that the event will serve as a catalyst to attract more international tourists, particularly to Siem Reap province. Acting Director of the Siem Reap Provincial Department of Tourism Mr. Thim Sereyvuth expressed confidence in the summit’s potential to spotlight Cambodia’s tourism assets.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Mr. Sereyvuth noted that the event offers a unique opportunity for Siem Reap to showcase its rich cultural heritage, tourism products, and hospitality services to international delegates. Most of the attendees are media operators and practitioners, he said, adding that if inspired by their experience in Cambodia, they could help promote Cambodia’s tourism globally through their platforms and professional networks.

He affirmed Siem Reap’s readiness to accommodate delegates with services that include internationally accredited five-star hotels and diverse culinary offerings.

According to H.E. Pang Nath, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Information and Permanent Deputy Director of the AMS Secretariat, approximately 700 media delegates, keynote speakers, and partners from around 50 countries are expected to attend. The summit, scheduled to take place from July 21 to 24 in Siem Reap, will feature sessions designed to foster dialogue, share experiences, and address challenges faced by the media amid rapid technological change.

He added that a cultural and tourism side event is also planned to allow participants to explore Angkor Wat and other traditional, cultural, and touristic landmarks. H.E. Pang Nath emphasised that hosting the AMS for the second time is not only a significant honour for Cambodia but also a strategic opportunity to enhance the country’s visibility as a potential tourism destination.

Cambodia first hosted the 16th AMS in Siem Reap in 2019, drawing approximately 600 participants from 42 countries.