Cambodia Applauds UNWTO’s COVID-19 Response Package

A technical assistance package of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to rehabilitate the tourism sector in Asia and the Pacific region after Covid-19 crisis has been discussed.

The discussion was made through a recent video conference held with the participation of tourism ministers from UNWTO member countries, including H.E. Thong Khon, Cambodia’s Minister of Tourism.

Speaking for Cambodia, H.E. Thong Khon underlined the significance of the WTO’s technical assistance package including the planning to restore and develop the economy and tourism during the post Covid-19 period.

The assistance, continued the minister, also covers strategic documents, approaches and recommendations for Covid-19 affected countries to carry out to bounce back economically.

He went on sharing the impacts of Covid-19 on Cambodia’s tourism, stressing that the Royal Government of Cambodia is working hard in containing the deadly disease and responding to its fallouts.

According to a UNWTO report, during the first trimester of 2020, the pandemic pushed the tourism sector down by 22 percent, equivalent to 67 million tourists, causing the loss of approximately US$80 billion globally.

