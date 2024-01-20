Cambodia Appreciated for Initiating Portability of Social Security Benefits for ASEAN Migrant Workers



ASEAN and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have appreciated Cambodia for initiating the portability of social security benefits for migrant workers in the region.

The appreciation was made in the second consultation workshop, organised recently in Siem Reap province under the presidency of H.E. Kuoch Somean, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training.

The establishment of the ASEAN Guidelines and the ASEAN Declaration on Portability of Social Security Benefits for Migrant Workers in ASEAN were initiated by Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training as Cambodia chaired the ASEAN Summit in 2022.

Representatives from the ASEAN Committee on the ASEAN Declaration on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers (ACMW), ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA), ASEAN Confederation of Employers (ACE), ASEAN Trade Union Council (ATUC), ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC), ILO, and Timor-Leste as an Observer Country, as well as representatives of employers, work

ers, and civil society organisations of ASEAN member states, joined the workshop.

The workshop reviewed the portability of social security benefits for migrant workers, agreed on the final draft of the ASEAN Guidelines for Consultation, and finally approved the draft by ACMW.

It was crucial for the social security units of ASEAN member states to negotiate agreements on bilateral and multilateral social security in the future.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse