Cambodia Appreciates Australia for Security-related Support

Cambodia acknowledged the contribution of the Government of Australia to the Kingdom’s security-related legislations and capacity building for government’s officials.

The appreciation was underlined by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior when receiving H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang, Australian Ambassador to Cambodia at the ministry recently.

As shared by H.E. Gen. Phat Sophanith, a Spokesperson at the Ministry of Interior following the meeting, Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng thanked Australia for the contribution.

The key legal documents supported by Australia are the Anti-Money Laundering Law and Terrorism Financing and Anti-Proliferation Law – playing a vital role in promoting social security in Cambodia.

From his end, reportedly, the Australian diplomat also thanked the Royal Government of Cambodia as well as the Ministry of Interior for the good cooperation so far.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press