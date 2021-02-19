Cambodia Appreciates Japan’s Collaboration in Cambodia’s Urban Development

Cambodia has appreciated Japan’s contribution to the development in construction, land, urban planning, cadastral and geography in the country.

H.E. Chea Sophara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Land, Urban Planning and Construction, underlined the appreciation in the 2nd Meeting of Cambodia-Japan Public-Private Platform for Urban Development, and the signing ceremony of MoU between the two countries’ ministries of land, done virtually with his Japanese counterpart H.E. Akaba Kazuyoshi early this week.

H.E Chea Sophara recalled Japan’s indispensable contribution to Cambodia’s development, especially in infrastructures, irrigation, clean water supply, electricity development, temple renovation, and education.

The deputy prime minister continued that the forum and MoU will build confidence and open investment opportunities for Japanese investors in Cambodia in urban development, focusing on smart cities.

He was positive that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan will continue implementing the MoU between the two countries on construction, land, urban planning, cadastral and geography.

From his end, H.E. Akaba Kazuyoshi extended his support in the implementation of the MoU between the two ministries since 2017.

He also spoke highly of the meeting, underlining it can allow exchange of experience between Cambodia and Japan on urban planning, particularly on digital technology.

Japan will continue to help Cambodian ministry both technically and in terms of legal assistance, added the Japanese land minister.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press