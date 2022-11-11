Cambodia Appreciates PRC’s Cultural Conservation Assistance

Cambodia appreciated the contribution of the People Republic of China (PRC) to the preservation and restoration of ancient temples and other cultural identity of Cambodia.

Cambodia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction H.E. Chea Sophara underlined the appreciation in PRC’s handover of the Takeo Temple Restoration Project in Siem Reap through its support to Cambodia on Nov. 10.

H.E. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, presided over the event with the deputy prime minister.

The support was the result of the immortal cooperation between Cambodia and PRC, said H.E. Chea Sophara.

H.E. Li Keqiang said that history records of almost 1,000 years ago have confirmed intimate relationship between Cambodia and PRC, and the restoration of Takeo Temple was the PRC’s second support projects under UNESCO’s conservation and preservation of cultural heritage.

The restoration of Takeo Temple started in 2011 and completed in 2018 with the cost of 40 million yuan.

According to H.E. Chea Sophara, PRC has also supported Cambodia in preserving its arts, culture and national identity, and is studying the renovation of Angkor Thom Palace which may take 10 years and could cost about 90 million yuan.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press