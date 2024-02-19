Cambodia Approves 22 Investment Projects Worth US$444 Million in the First 15 Days of February



The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has endorsed 22 investment projects worth US$444 million in the areas of industry, physical infrastructure, and agriculture and agroindustry in Phnom Penh capital city and nine provinces for the first 15 days of February.

According to a news release of CDC issued today, the newly approved investment projects in Phnom Penh cover the establishment of data centres in Khan Russey Keo and Khan Daun Penh; a bag, car tyre, book cover and pad factory in Khan Kambol; and a garment, medical clothing and pet clothing factory in Khan Pursenchey.

In Svay Rieng province, there will be factories of home appliances from recycled metals in Svay Chrum district, and furniture, house appliances, packaging materials, decorative light bulb, wire and cardboard boxes in Giga Resource Special Economic Zone.

While cardboard box, Christmas tree and decorative light bulb factory in Kong Pisei district, and bag and accessories factory in Samrong Tong district of Kampong Speu province,

there will be coconut processing, doll and pet supply factories in Prey Nup district, and sofa and furniture factory in Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone of Preah Sihanouk province.

Besides, when fruit tree farm and processing factory, and pig farm and processing factory will be established in Borey O’ Svay Senchey of Stung Treng province, there will be garment factories in Bati district and Samrong district of Takeo province.

A garment factory project in Takhmao city of Kandal province; an iron mining project in O’ Rovieng district of Preah Vihear province; a multi-purpose port and logistics centre project in Kampong Leng of Kampong Chhnang province; and a garment, glove, sock, hat and bag factory project in Jiangsu Special Economic Zone in Kampong Cham province have also been approved during the first two weeks of this month.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse