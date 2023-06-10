Cambodia Arrested One Drug Criminal, Seizing Over 56 Kg Illicit Drugs: Police

Cambodia’s anti-drug police have arrested an alleged drug trafficker, seizing over 56 kg illicit drugs, the Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP) said in a report, released yesterday.

The 38-year-old local suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, during a raid on three locations in the capital, Phnom Penh.

“Three kinds of drugs – methamphetamine, ecstasy (MDMA) and ketamine – with a total weight of more than 56 kg were confiscated from the suspect,” the ADP said, adding that, 174 kg of unknown substance and some drug processing equipment were also seized during the crackdown.

The country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking in more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the ADP, Cambodia nabbed 7,230 drug-related suspects, including 136 foreigners, during the Jan-May period of 2023, seizing nearly 785 kg of narcotics.

Most of the seized drugs are ketamine, crystal meth, methamphetamine pills, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine

Source: Nam News Network