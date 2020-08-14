Cambodia Asks a Chinese Firm to Increase Investment on Infrastructure Development

Cambodia has asked China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) to increase investment on road infrastructure development in the country.

The request was made by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport in a meeting with Mr. Zhou Yong, newly appointed Director General of CRBC for Cambodia, here in Phnom Penh on Aug. 13.

H.E. Sun Chanthol congratulated Mr. Zhou Yong on his appointment, and spoke highly of the CRBC’s active contribution to road construction in Cambodia.

H.E. Senior Minister also encouraged the firm to continue its good collaboration and relations with the Royal Government, particularly the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT).

From his end, Mr. Zhou Yong expressed thanks to H.E. Sun Chanthol for his support and close cooperation with CRBC, which has made all construction projects successful by far.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press