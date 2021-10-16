Cambodia Asks ADB to Continue Supporting TVET

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia has asked the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to continue its support to further boost the country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The request was made by H.E. Ith Samheng, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training during his meeting with outgoing ADB Country Director for Cambodia Ms. Sunniya Durrani-Jamal recently via videoconference.

The minister updated Ms. Sunniya Durrani-Jamal on the ministry’s work progress, especially for the implementation of key projects supported by ADB including TVET development to enhance skills and foster competitiveness.

Those projects have significantly contributed to the government’s policy in the development of industry, jobs, human resource and educational modernisation, H.E. Ith Samheng said.

He spoke highly of the active contribution of the ADB country director to facilitate and support the implementation of the projects.

Ms. Sunniya Durrani-Jamal accepted the minister’s request and pledged to find more support to new projects to contribute to promoting the development of human resources in Cambodia.

The ADB country director also congratulated the ministry on the reopening of all TVET centres, adding this will help bring the progress of the area back on track.

She also thanked the minister, his relevant officials as well as the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training for the good cooperation with ADB so far.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press