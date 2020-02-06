Cambodia Asks Australia for More Scholarships

Cambodia has requested Australia to increase its scholarships for Cambodian students in order to build more Cambodian human resources, a key factor for the country's rapid development.

The request was made by Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA), while receiving here at the NA Palace this morning H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang, newly appointed Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia.

The NA president also sought support from Australia in promoting the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment and tourism.

Samdech Heng Samrin lauded the good relations and close cooperation between both countries' legislative and executive bodies, and recalled his participation in the 28th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Canberra.

In reply, H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang noted many Australian investors and tourists doing business and visiting Cambodia. He also laid stress on Australia's assistance to the Kingdom in mine clearance, agriculture, rural development, good governance, democracy, and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press