Cambodia Asks Belgium for Continued Cooperation to Achieve Mine-Free Goal by 2025



Cambodia has asked Belgium to continue its cooperation and support for the former to achieve mine-free status by 2025.

The request was made by H.E. Ly Thuch, First Vice President of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), during a recent meeting with H.E. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Belgium to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The CMAA first vice president mentioned that the Royal Government of Cambodia, under the leadership of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, is accelerating Cambodia’s demining action to achieve its goal of mine-free Cambodia by 2025.

He thanked the government and people of Belgium for their contribution to Cambodia’s demining mission, including their support through APOPO cooperation in the country.

H.E. Ly Thuch also extended his invitation to His Majesty the King of Belgium to join the forthcoming 5th Review Conference of the Mine Ban Tr

eaty.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse