Cambodia Asks for Further Military Training Support

H.E. Gen. Sem Sovanny, Director General of the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces, Mines and ERW Clearance (NPMEC) has asked his French counterpart to continue training support for Cambodian peacekeepers on military police and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD).

He made the request to Mr. Admiral Frederic Daumas, French Defence Attaché to Cambodia during their meeting at NPMEC’s office on Feb. 10.

The two senior military officials also discussed about annual visit exchange of the peacekeeping forces of the two countries, and the medium and long term French courses provided for the Cambodian side to ready them for UN peacekeeping missions.

Since 2006, Cambodia has deployed more than 7,000 peacekeepers, including over 500 women, for 11 missions in nine countries: Sudan, South Sudan, Chad, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, Lebanon, Mali, Syria, and Yemen.

Almost 800 Cambodian blue helmet troops are currently fulfilling their missions in Lebanon, Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, and Central African Republic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press