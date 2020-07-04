Cambodia Asks Japan for More Collaboration on Environment Protection

The Ministry of Environment has asked Japan to continue the cooperation for Cambodia’s environmental protection.

The request was made by the Minister of Environment H.E. Say Samal in a meeting with Mr. Kei Nishihara, Vice President of Minebea Mitsumi here in Phnom Penh recently.

H.E. Say Samal spoke highly of Japan’s active contribution to managing and protecting Cambodia’s environment.

The minister also underlined the Minebea’s role in the field, stressing that the firm has supported with materials and equipment for environmental protection in Cambodia such as the LED products with low carbon emission.

Mr. Kei Nishihara appreciated Cambodia’s rapid development, especially in management of environment protection.

He also thanked the Ministry of Environment as well as the Royal Government of Cambodia for good collaboration on the environment sector with his company, and pledged to continue cooperation in the area.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press