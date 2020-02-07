Cambodia Asks Japan to Make 3D Documentary Videos on Cambodian Arts

Cambodia has asked Japan to produce 3D documentary videos on Cambodian traditional arts, especially the Royal Ballet.

The request was made by H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts during a meeting with Mr. Hiroyasu Ando, President of Japan Foundation recently in Tokyo city of Japan.

H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona thanked Mr. Hiroyasu Ando for his support for Cambodia Asian Centre, hoping that the contribution will go on.

She also proposed the Japan Foundation's chairman to establish offices of Asian Centre in Cambodia.

During her working visit to Tokyo, the minister also held bilateral talks with H.E. Nakayama Norihiro, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, on the cultural collaboration, reparation of temples, human resources development, and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press