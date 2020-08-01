Cambodia Asks Japan to Support a Seaport in Preah Sihanouk Province

Cambodia has asked Japan to support the construction of a tourist seaport in Preah Sihanouk province.

The request was made by H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk province during his meeting with H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun briefed H.E. Mikami Masahiro on the province’s potentials and its rapid developments, especially in industry, trade, transport, tourism and infrastructures.

The development of Cambodia at large as well as the progress of Preah Sihanouk province cannot be separated from the contribution by the Government of Japan, he underlined.

He also proposed Japan to help construct a health centre at Ream and Koh Rong islands.

From his end, H.E. Mikami Masahiro spoke highly of the province’s progress; and pledged to consider the proposals and to attract more tourists and investments from Japan to Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press