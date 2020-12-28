Cambodia Asks Japan to Support Agricultural Product Processing

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries H.E. Veng Sakhon has requested the Japanese government, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to consider projects to support Cambodia’s agricultural product processing.

The minister underlined the request in a meeting here this morning with Ms. Kamei Haruko, newly appointed Chief Representative of JICA Cambodia Office.

The minister spoke highly of all JICA-supported projects and programmes, contributing essentially to the development of Cambodia’s agriculture, especially ensuring food security, improving living standards, increasing production, and bettering quality and safety to meet the emerging needs of both domestic and foreign markets.

On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia and the ministry, H.E. Veng Sakhon thanked the Government and people of Japan through JICA for supporting Cambodia’s agricultural development.

The projects, he added, also formulate information systems and marketing strategies, and enhance technical knowledge among producers and concerned networks.

Ms. Kamei Haruko thanked the agriculture minister for his appreciation and good cooperation and discussed with the minister new JICA-supported agriculture projects in the context of COVID-19.

Regarding the minister’s request, Ms. Kamei Haruko will discuss it with H.E. Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia and inform the minister of the result of the discussion.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press