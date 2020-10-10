Cambodia Attends 10th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports + Japan

Cambodian senior officials of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports have attended the 10th ASEAN Plus Japan Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS+Japan).

The meeting lasted for three days from Oct. 6 to 8 through a video conference.

According to H.E. Sok Sabayna, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the meeting focused mainly on the identification of a host of FIFA World Cup 2034, the MoU between ASEAN and the World Anti-Doping Agency, and pending action plans for ASEAN sports for 2020-2025.

All sides agreed on a joint plan of actions, and spoke highly of good relations and collaboration on the sports sector among ASEAN member countries and Japan.

The undersecretary of state continued that H.E. Ouk Sithycheat, Director General of the General Department of Sports, also briefed the participating ASEAN members on the impacts of COVID-19 on Cambodia’s sports sector as well as the response measures by the government.

Taking the opportunity, the Cambodian delegation thanked the Government of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their contribution to promoting sports including Karate, Boat and Judo to Cambodian athletes for upcoming SEA Games 2023 to be hosted by Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press