Cambodia Attends 1st ASEAN Senior Legal Officials Working Group Meeting

Cambodia has attended the first ASEAN Senior Law Officials Working Group Meeting on ASEAN Extradition Treaty.

Taking place on April 6-7 through a video conference, the meeting was attended by senior legal delegates from the 10 ASEAN member countries, and competent representatives from the ASEAN secretariat.

Cambodian delegation led by H.E. Tanheang Davann, Director General of the General Department of Justice Development at the Ministry of Justice and Chairman of Cambodia’s ASEAN Senior Law Officials Working Group on ASEAN Extradition Treaty, and H.E. Pen Pichsaly, Director General of the Ministry of Justice’s General Department of Prosecution and Criminal Affairs also joined the virtual meeting.

The meeting discussed mainly the preliminary content of the draft of ASEAN extradition treaty, and approved the terms of references on work procedures of Cambodia’s ASEAN senior law officials working group on ASEAN extradition treaty.

It also accepted Indonesia’s request to be a host of the second round of the meeting to be held in the third or fourth week of August 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press