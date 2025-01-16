Cambodia Attends Another SCC Strategic Development Plan Discussion



Bangkok: Cambodia has attended the 9th Ad Hoc Working Group Meeting on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SCC) Strategic Development Plan after 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. Taking place on Jan. 14, the participants of the meeting included ASEAN SCC senior officials, the ASEAN deputy secretary-general in charge of the ASEAN SCC, representatives of SCC to ASEAN, the ASEAN SCC senior official of Timor-Leste, members of the ad hoc working group, and other relevant delegates.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Cambodian delegation joining the gathering was led by H.E. Dr. Dy Khamboly, ASEAN SCC senior official of Cambodia. The meeting aimed mainly to discuss and provide additional input on the first draft of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SCC) Strategic Development Plan after 2025.





For the next step, the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Strategic Development Plan after 2025 will be submitted for review and enforcement by the high-level task force of the ASEAN vision (HLTF-ACV).

