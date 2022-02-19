Cambodia Attends G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting 2022

Cambodia has attended the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting 2022.

The two-day meeting via videoconference was kick-started on Feb. 17 under the presidency of H.E. Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia.

Participating Cambodian delegation was led by H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

G20 finance ministers, central bank governors, and representatives from international financial institutions including WB, IMF, ADB, AIIB, and the UN agencies such as WHO and WTO also joined the virtual meeting.

Themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, the meeting focuses on designing global health, sustainable energy transition and digital revolution and financial cooperation, including the COVID-19 recovery strategy, digital payment system, sustainable and inclusive financing, and taxes.

The secretary of state underlined Cambodia’s three priorities for the ASEAN financial cooperation — Recovery, Resiliency and Togetherness — well aligned with the 2022 regional theme of Addressing Challenges Together.

As the Chair of ASEAN, he emphasised, Cambodia is committed to promote the ASEAN mechanism and the closer cooperation among member countries, and to resolve ASEAN problems effectively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press