Cambodia Attends Ocean Roundtable Dialogue

Cambodia has attended an recent Ocean Roundtable Dialogue on “Towards a Blue Economy Pathway for East Asian Seas” organised through a Videoconference by the Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA).

H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment, represented Cambodia along with other representatives from PEMSEA member countries.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Say Samal underlined the Royal Government of Cambodia’s efforts in building a sustainable, equal and resilient blue economic base.

The minister continued that Cambodia is transforming its province of Preah Sihanouk to be a blue economic centre with infrastructure development such as deep-sea port expansion, better clean water and energy supply, and more effective waste water treatment and solid waste management.

The government through cooperation with partners, especially concerned UN agencies, to address environmental issues with climate change mitigation measures, biodiversity conservation, marine plastic waste reduction, and coastal area protection, he added.

The dialogue was part of the PEMSEA’s East Asia Sea convention 2021, which will be hosted by Cambodia in December 2021.

PEMSEA is an organisation established to facilitate marine and ocean environment protection and sustainable development along its member countries including Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, the Philippines, South Korea, North Korea, Timor, Vietnam and other 21 partnership organisations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press