Cambodia Attends Silk Road Women’s Forum

Cambodia has attended a Silk Road Women’s Forum organised by the People’s Republic of China.

The forum took place recently through Videoconference from Xi’an city of Shaanxi province with the participation of senior female officials from Silk Road and Belt member countries, experts, and representatives of Women’s Affairs entities.

The forum aimed to bring together women from different countries to share their views and experiences in promoting gender equality and women development in all sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Ms. Ing Kantha Phavi, Cambodian Minister of Women’s Affairs, spoke highly of the significance of China’s Belt and Road initiative contributing to expanding world infrastructures and economic potentials, trade and international cooperation as well as to poverty reduction.

The platform allowed the exchange of ideas to accelerate sustainable and inclusive economic development for improvement of women’s economic courage and poverty and gender gap reduction in society, continued the minister.

She also underlined the Royal Government of Cambodia’s commitment and strategy in promoting gender equality and women’s courage in order to contribute to Cambodia’s economic development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press