Cambodia Attracts US$4.6 Billion-worth Investment Projects Last Year

Cambodia attracted fixed-assets investment of US$4,685 million in 2022, up 7.5 percent compared to a year before, a report of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) showed on Friday.

The CDC issued final registration certificates for new non-special economic zones (SEZ) investment projects with a total value of US$3,449 million, a year-on-year increase of 49 percent.

The investment projects registered in the SEZ decreased by 39 percent to US$1,235 million, the report added.

Local investment projects with a total capital of US$2,707 million accounted for 57 percent of total investment, while foreign investment from China was registered at US$1,408 million or 30 percent, stated the CDC’s report.

Other foreign investments in the Kingdom were from Thailand, Japan, Cayman Islands, Singapore, Korea, British Virgin Islands, Malaysia, and Australia, it pointed out.

Effective control of COVID-19 situation, new investment law, and trade preferences under free trade agreements with other countries and the mega trade pact – Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have given an impetus to the Kingdom to attract new investments, said Mr. Lim Heng, Vice President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

“Trade pacts with China and RCEP and the successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the resumption of all socio-economic activities. These are catalysts in attracting new investments to Cambodia,” Mr. Lim Heng said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press