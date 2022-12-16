Cambodia, Australia Appreciate Justice Cooperation

Cambodia and Australia have appreciated their good cooperation on justice sector.

The appreciation was made in a farewell meeting between H.E. Koeut Rith, Minister of Justice and outgoing Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia H.E. Pablo Kang here in Phnom Penh on Dec. 14.

H.E. Koeut Rith spoke highly of Australia’s active contribution to fight against COVID-19 through its provision of vaccines, necessary equipment and materials.

Australia has assisted Cambodia in strengthening the capacity of Cambodian officials in combating money laundering, counter-terrorism financing and anti-financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, said the minister.

He also expressed thanks the Australian government for supporting and contributing to Cambodia’s success in hosting the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in November, as well as for its support for a FATF (Financial Action Task Force)’s on-site inspection to the Kingdom in January 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press