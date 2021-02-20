Cambodia, Australia Discuss Establishment of Agri-Food Investment Unit

AKP Phnom Penh, The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) and Cambodia-Australia Agricultural Value Chain Programme (CAVAC) have convened a consultation meeting on the establishment of an agri-food investment unit.

The meeting took place here in Phnom Penh recently under the presidency of H.E. Chea Vuthy, Deputy Secretary General of the CDC’s Cambodian Investment Board and H.E. Pablo Kang, Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia.

Representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Economy and Finance, Commerce, Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Public Works and Transport, the General Department of Customs and Excise and the General Department of Taxation participated in the meeting.

The meeting aimed to collect views and input from the concerned ministries and institutions to establish the agri-food investment unit under collaboration between CDC and CAVAC.

The agri-investment unit will be tasked to facilitate all investors on agriculture especially through detailed information provision related to regulations, incentives and any required condition, and through the preparation of strategy for dissemination of investment potentials to investors.

It is expected to contribute to attracting more investors in agriculture and agro-industry in line with Cambodia’s industry development policy 2015-2025 and the implementation of targeted investment attraction strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Chea Vuthy thanked the Government of Australia for its technical and financial assistance to Cambodia in preparation of study on the scope of the establishment of the unit.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press