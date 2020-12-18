Cambodia, Australia Laud Bilateral Military Cooperation

Cambodia and Australia have lauded mutual military cooperation so far and vowed to continue fostering the collaboration.

The appreciation was underlined when H.E. General Vong Pisen, Commander-In-Chief of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), granting a farewell meeting to Colonel Paul Barta, outgoing Military Attaché at the Embassy of Australia in Phnom Penh yesterday.

Colonel Paul Barta thanked the leadership of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces for its support and cooperation in all areas, making his diplomatic mission a success.

H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen appreciated the Australian Government and Army for their contribution to the United Nations peace building process in Cambodia and beyond.

After the civil war in Cambodia, he continued, Australia has assisted Cambodia in areas such as physical infrastructure development, health, agriculture, demining and good governance.

The country has recently provided humanitarian assistance to flood victims and granted a series of grants to support Cambodia’s socio-economic recovery.

In terms of military cooperation, he added, Cambodia and Australia have been working intimately in information exchange, interventions on transnational crimes, human resource development, and joint military drill.

He thanked Colonel Paul Barta for contributing to the cooperation, wished him the best, and looked forward to further fostered bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press