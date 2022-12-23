Cambodia, Australia Reaffirm Commitment to Further Promote Trade and Investment Ties

Cambodia and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to continue to work closely to further strengthen, expand and promote the bilateral relations in the areas of trade-economy and investment.

The reaffirmation was made by H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, and H.E. Pablo Kang, outgoing Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia, during their farewell meeting here yesterday afternoon.

H.E. Pan Sorasak applauded H.E. Ambassador on his successful diplomatic mission in Cambodia, and appreciated his active role and contribution to promoting the bilateral cooperation and relations between both countries, particularly in the field of trade.

On the occasion, the minister congratulated the 70th Anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and thanked the Government and people of Australia for their continued support for Cambodia’s economic and social development, including the provision of COVID-19 vaccines contributing to the success of the Kingdom’s vaccination campaign against the pandemic.

H.E. Pan Sorasak also expressed his gratitude to the Australian side for its assistance under the Cambodia-Australia Partnership for Resilient Economic Development (CAP-RED), and Regional Trade for Development (RT4D), from which Cambodia will benefit greatly.

H.E. Minister further praised Australia for its support to competition and consumer protection work, and hoped that the country would continue to support this area.

Both sides welcomed the significant achievement of negotiations on the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement Upgrade, one of Cambodia’s key deliverables as the Chair of ASEAN this year.

