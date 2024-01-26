Cambodia, Australia to Reinforce Cooperation in Banking and Financial Sector



Cambodia and Australia are willing to further strengthen their banking and financial cooperation, especially in the field of green finance and financial knowledge.

The intention was emphasised during the meeting between Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) H.E. Mrs. Chea Serey and Australian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Justin Kevin Whyatt, in Phnom Penh on Jan. 24.

In the courtesy meeting, the NBC governor informed her guest about the economic situation of Cambodia in 2023 and the forecast for 2024, stressing that the economy will continue to grow steadily with the low level of inflation, despite some challenges.

The banking system continues to be strong and has contributed to supporting economic growth, while rising non-performing loans are at a manageable level and are expected to slow down in the near future, she added.

For his part, the ambassador congratulated Cambodia on the progress in the modernisation of her payment system, which is connected to the payment systems of countries in the

region.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse