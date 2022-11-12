Cambodia, Australia to Tackle Security and Economic Challenges

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Australian counterpart, H.E. Anthony Albanese discussed about regional security and economic challenges, as well as the bilateral cooperation, during their bilateral meeting here this morning.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Prime Minister, told reporters after the meeting that both leaders looked back on the historical diplomatic relations as well as Australia’s support for Cambodia in the past and at the present day.

For his part, H.E. Anthony Albanese spoke highly of the relations and cooperation with Cambodia as the countries marked the 70th year of their diplomatic ties.

“We marked the 70th year of relations between our two nations, Australia is working together with Cambodia and ASEAN countries to tackle shared security and economic challenges in our region,” he tweeted.

Besides, H.E. Anthony Albanese met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister H.E. Dmytro Kuleba and attended the 2nd ASEAN-Australia Summit in Phnom Penh.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press