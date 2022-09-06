Cambodia Bags 4 Medals from Finswimming’s World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022

Cambodian swimmer, Ms. Kaing Muynin, brought home four medals – three gold and a bronze – from the Finswimming’s World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022 in Thailand.

The gold medals were won in Women 200m Bifins, Women 100m Bifins, and Women 400m Bifins, while the bronze one in Women 50m Bifins, according to the Cambodian SEA GAmes Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

In a Facebook post this evening, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, extended his congratulations to Ms. Kaing Muynin on her victory.

The Finswimming’s World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022 is organised by the Association of Thailand Underwater Sport (ATUS) in Phuket from Sept. 2 to 4, with the participation of 230 athletes from 16 countries.

Cambodia dispatched six athletes to join the sports event at the invitation of ATUS.

Finswimming is one of Cambodia’s potential sports listed in the SEA Games 2023, and the Finswimming’s World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022 is seen as a good opportunity to develop the capacity of Cambodian athletes for the upcoming games to be hosted by the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press