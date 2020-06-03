Cambodia Boasts Biodiversity Richness

Ministry of Environment has proudly presented Cambodia’s richness of biodiversity resources in its recent update.

Though the country is small, but it is blessed with abundant natural resources which are priceless legacy and pride of all Cambodians, added the ministry.

The north and the northeast of Cambodia are covered with dense rainforests and ever-green mountains, while the central plain of the country possesses huge and unique Tonle Sap River and the Mekong River.

It continued that Cambodia has about 2,300 large and small plant species, 123 mammal species, 540 kinds of birds, 88 reptile species, and beyond.

Some endangered animals have been found in Cambodia and the populations of some are encouragingly rising.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press