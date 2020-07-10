Cambodia Can Be Considered Successful in Preventing COVID-19 Spread

While all countries around the world have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia under the leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen can be considered as a successful nation in timely and effectively taking preventive measures against the spread of this deadly virus.

According to a message posted on the Premier’s official Facebook page this morning, the first immediate and effective measure taken by Cambodia is that the Cambodian people know about COVID-19 and take part in preventing its infections.

“Up to now, there is no drug proven to cure this disease. We have so far had only containment and preventive measures. Many countries have taken their own measures successively in order to join hands in combating and preventing the transmission of this deadly disease,” it added.

The message also called on the citizens to take good care of their health by often cleaning their hands with soap or alcohol- or gel-based sanitizers and wearing facemasks everywhere.

As of this morning, Cambodia reported 141 positive cases of COVID-19, including 69 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of them are imported cases. Of the confirmed cases, 131 have recovered successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press