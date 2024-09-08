Cambodia, Canada Explore Opportunities to Deepen Ties

Cambodia and Canada discussed ways to further boost relationship and cooperation in both the bilateral and ASEAN frameworks during the first Bilateral Consultations between the two Foreign Ministries in Ottawa on Sept. 5.

The event was co-chaired by H.E. CHUM Sounry, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs andInternational Cooperation of Cambodia (MFAIC), and H.E. Alan Bowman, Director-General for Southeast Asia and Oceania of the Global Affairs of Canada.

According to an MFAIC’s press release, the two sides reviewed the existing cooperation and highlighted the actions to be followed up on some areas, which include trade and investment, demining, consular affairs and tourism, Francophonie, and werecommitted to working more closely as ‘trusted partner’. The ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership and ASEAN-Canada FTA were also touched on.

During the consultations, Secretary of State Sounry was also briefed on Canada’s Indo Pacific Strategy by H.E. Weldon Epp, Assistant Deputy Minister for Indo Pac

ific of the Global Affairs of Canada.

Besides, Secretary of State Sounry had an exchange of views and discussion on some regional and international issues of common interests and concerns with H.E. Ms. Sandra McCardell, Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, in a luncheon hosted by the latter.

The Cambodian delegation was also joined by H.E. RATH Saravuth, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Commerce, and Mr. Kim Chan Phirum, Cambodian Honorary Consul in Montréal.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse