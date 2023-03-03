Cambodia, Canada Satisfied with Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection H.E. Mrs. Men Sam An received here on Mar. 2 visiting H.E. Victor Oh, a Canadian Senator representing Ontario.

On the occasion, H.E. Mrs. Men Sam An expressed warm welcome to the visit of the Canadian senator and informed him of the political and economic situation in Cambodia. She also laid stress on the potential of bilateral cooperation between both countries.

H.E. Victor Oh praised Cambodia for its rapid development as well as its effective control of COVID-19 pandemic, making the Kingdom among the leading countries in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

The senator underlined that the Cambodia-Canada bilateral relationship reflects the long-lasting strong friendship ties between the two governments, peoples and nations.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse