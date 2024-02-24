Cambodia Celebrates Annual Meak Bochea Day



Cambodia celebrated this morning on the top hill of Preah Reach Troap (Oudong) in Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province, where a stupa of Buddha’s relics is located, the annual Meak Bochea Day.

Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly, presided over the celebration with the participation of many high-ranking officials, civil servants and Buddhist followers.

Some 80 Buddhist monks invited to the event were offered foods, drink, and cash in order to pray for the soul of the deaths to rest in peace.

Cambodia, as well as other Buddhism-practicing countries, holds the event annually. It is an occasion where the Buddhist followers are reminded of Buddha and his teachings.

Meak Bochea commemorates a great meeting of Buddha and 1,250 disciples and it is the day where Buddha announced his passing away, which would happen three months later. He correctly predicted his death and it is now remembered as Visak Bochea Day (which also happens to be his birthday and enlighten

ment day).

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse